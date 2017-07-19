Church helping those displaced by Madison Avenue fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  A local church is stepping up to help the families who are now homeless after a massive fire on Madison Avenue near Lark Street Monday night.

Victory Christian Church says each family will get a gift card to help with clothing and other essentials. The church will also help with networking for beds and furniture for a new place.

Anyone affected by the fire can call Pastor Charlie Muller at (518)-857-0726.

If you would like to help, you can send donations to Victory Christian Church fire relief fund at 118 Quail Street / Albany, NY 12206.

