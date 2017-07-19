4 fire-damaged Civil War-era homes in Albany torn down

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Four Civil War-era homes have been torn down after a fire ripped through a block of row houses located in a downtown Albany neighborhood.

No one was injured in Monday night’s fire on Madison Avenue, a few blocks from the state Capitol. The blaze forced more than a dozen residents from their homes.

Fire officials are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze, but they don’t believe it was suspicious.

The fire gutted four homes dating back to the 1850s and 1860s and damaged a fifth home. Demolition crews began tearing down the gutted homes Tuesday.

The blaze occurred in the city’s popular Center Square section, a mix of residential and commercial buildings that include brownstones, art galleries, shops, restaurants and nightclubs.