Walmart releases Tropickles: Fruit-punch flavored pickles

BENTONVILLE, AR (WCMH) — A southern classic is getting a fruity twist with Walmart’s release of “Tropickles.”

According to WCMH, Walmart is releasing the fruit flavored cucumbers for the summer.

Packed in a jar of fruit punch, the pickles are being sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand.

“The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact); now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves,” the company said in a statement.

While it may seem an odd flavor combo, sweet flavored pickles are nothing new.

The combination is already popular in many southern states and social media has been brimming with DIY versions of this snack for years.

The Tropickles are now available at over 1,200 Walmart locations, with a jar going for just $2.