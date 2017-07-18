Troy establishes task force after string of ‘suspicious’ fires

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating another fire they say was intentionally set in a shed of a vacant building on 6th Ave overnight.

Now city officials are calling all of the recent fires suspicious and asking for the public help to track down whoever is responsible.

This fire and five other recent ones are now being investigated as possible arsons.

The city has assembled a task force including the Troy Fire Department, police departments, several state entities, and the Albany Crime Analysis Center to track down the people responsible.

Mayor Patrick Madden says because of the similarities between these six fires, the city is taking the situation very seriously.

The police department has increased patrols in areas that have been targets of these fires, plus filling out contact cards with anyone they see near vacant buildings or alleyways after curfew.

This isn’t the first time Troy has seen a series of suspicious fires like this. Back in 2014, the city was investigating several fires that were also set intentionally.

Investigators are revisiting the list of suspects from that time to see if there are any connections to the fires now.

Police Chief John Tedesco says the community can help put an end to this by keeping a watchful eye for anything out of the ordinary.

“It really comes down to getting the community to report things to us,” Chief Tedesco said. “The idea being is that there are so many officers in that area that there can be an immediate response. That’s really the best opportunity to come up with a suspect at this point in time.”

To make things easier the city has put out a list of things you can do if you see anything strange happening near vacant properties like this one.

You can also file complaints online on the Bureau of Code Enforcement’s website.