SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Special parking spaces were unveiled in Schenectady for service members wounded in combat on Tuesday.

The new spaces are at the Clinton South Parking lot behind Proctors Theater on Clinton Street.

This is the fourth space unveiled since the Purple Heart parking initiative began in April of 2016 spearheaded by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

The Metroplex now joins the miSci Museum and the town hall parking areas in Rotterdam and Princetown.