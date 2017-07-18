NY AG joins effort to loosen the Trump Administration’s travel ban

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is backing an effort to loosen President Trump’s travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries.

Schneiderman and 16 other attorney generals filed a brief following a Hawaii District Court ruling that the travel ban can’t be applied to grandparents and close relatives of U.S. residents.

The Trump Administration argued that they shouldn’t be allowed into the country.

Lawyers from Hawaii filed new papers on Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to leave the District Court’s decision in place.

