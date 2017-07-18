Local pizza delivery man stabbed multiple times continues to recover

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A local community is still stunned after a vicious attack put a pizza delivery man in the hospital.

Charles Sauer has worked at this Domino’s location for more than a decade.

On Friday night, he was making a routine delivery when the unthinkable happened.

“He’s the kind of employee that you can count on to do anything,” Valerie Melton, Domino’s District Manager, said.

It’s the kind of close-knit work environment that many of us hoped for.

The staff at the Domino’s on River Street in North Adams are like family.

When the news spread that one of their own was brutally attacked, it was hard to fathom.

“We were just shocked. I mean in all the years I’ve been doing this, nothing like this has ever happened before,” Melton said.

Police say late Friday night at around 11 p.m., Sauer was found on Union Street in his delivery car with multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Even at the late hour, the news traveled fast.

“It was right around the corner from where I live and so we went to the scene and I just couldn’t believe what I saw because you don’t expect to see the blood and all that kind of stuff.”

As Sauer continues to recover at Berkshire Medical Center, Melton says the outpouring of support has been incredible.

“He was really overcome and despite what he’s been through he was really touched that there were that many people who cared.”

Domino’s has stepped in to help, offering support for Sauer and grief counseling for employees.

They all agree his absence is being felt.

“It’s different because he’s not there and we’re used to seeing him every day and he’s just not there,” Crystal Mahar, co-worker, said.

“He’s a nice guy. He’d give you the shirt off his back and he didn’t deserve this,” Melton said.

Police have arrested a suspect who now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Sauer is currently in stable condition.