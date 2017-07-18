Historical society trying to preserve pieces of Capital Region history following Madison Avenue fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Neighbors on Madison Avenue are trying to salvage some of their belongings after Monday night’s devastating fire. The historical society is also trying to preserve pieces of Capital Region’s history.

Precious parts of Albany’s past are charred and ruined. The fire on Madison Avenue is not only leaving people without homes but also leaving us with a missing page in our local history books.

“I would be shocked if Franklin D. Roosevelt himself walked down these very streets,” Lisa Crompton, of the Historic Albany Foundation, said. “If you just go down the hill just a few blocks on Madison Avenue, his mansion is to the right on Eagle Street. It’s where he lived with his family and is a main artery of the city.”

The Historic Albany Foundation is on scene during the demolition to help see what parts of the homes might be able to be preserved.

Albany has such a wealth of history and it’s important that we don’t tear it down. It’s important that we come up with ways to save it.

Rod iron railings that date back to the 1800s and hand carved wooden spindles, all being pulled from the rubble. It’s the character and charm of the historic homes here that drew people like Roman Radomysosky to the neighborhood in the first place.

“I did a lot of work on it myself on the second floor. This house was restored and used to have vinyl siding that was removed and the original wood was exposed,” Radomysosky said. “Albany recognized that and they sent me a little award certificate recognizing the historic renovation.”

All of the historical items that are salvaged from these buildings will be made available at the Historic Albany Warehouse. All proceeds from those sales will go towards Historic Albany’s mission to rebuild and preserve historic buildings in the area.