GoFundMe created to support family of local Marine killed in military plane crash

By Published:

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the support of a local Marine killed in a deadly military plane crash in Mississippi last week.

Major Caine Goyette was the pilot of the plane carrying a crew of 16 service members.

He has ties to the Capital Region, graduating from Waterford-Halfmoon High School then RPI.

The campaign goal was set at $1,000 but with many donations, there have been more than $3,500 in total donations.

The money will help pay for renovations at the family’s home on 100 acres of farmland that began before the tragic accident.

Learn how you can help.

