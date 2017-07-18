GoFundMe created to support family of local Marine killed in military plane crash

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the support of a local Marine killed in a deadly military plane crash in Mississippi last week.
Major Caine Goyette was the pilot of the plane carrying a crew of 16 service members.
He has ties to the Capital Region, graduating from Waterford-Halfmoon High School then RPI.
The campaign goal was set at $1,000 but with many donations, there have been more than $3,500 in total donations.
The money will help pay for renovations at the family’s home on 100 acres of farmland that began before the tragic accident.