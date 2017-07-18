Discrimination lawsuit filed against Albany mayor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Mayor Kathy Sheehan and the city’s commissioner of administrative services.

Merton Simpson, a 62-year old African American, says he applied for the position of fair housing coordinator but says he didn’t get the job because of his race, age, and retaliation for previously winning a class action discrimination lawsuit.

Simpson says he contacted Mayor Sheehan to see if she would overturn the decision to hire him but was directed to file a discrimination complaint.

Simpson said in a letter, “clearly the mayor is not fit to serve and I will do whatever is allowed by law to see to it that a situation like this does not take place again.”

Sheehan’s Chief of Staff Brian Shea says “we are aware of the complaint and look forward to defending the city against Mr. Simpson’s claims.”