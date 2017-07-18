Dead body found on Massachusetts mountain

By Published: Updated:

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) – A dead body has been found on the highest mountain in Massachusetts.

State police say the body was found by hikers on a trail on Mount Greylock in the Berkshires at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. It was not clear where on the mountain the body was found.

State police detectives assigned to the Berkshire district attorney’s office responded to the scene.

The body was removed with the help of an all-terrain vehicle.

Neither the identity of the deceased person nor the possible cause of death was released.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s