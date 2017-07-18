Dead body found on Massachusetts mountain

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) – A dead body has been found on the highest mountain in Massachusetts.

State police say the body was found by hikers on a trail on Mount Greylock in the Berkshires at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. It was not clear where on the mountain the body was found.

State police detectives assigned to the Berkshire district attorney’s office responded to the scene.

The body was removed with the help of an all-terrain vehicle.

Neither the identity of the deceased person nor the possible cause of death was released.