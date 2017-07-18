Crews battling fire at Mancini Motors in Fonda

Published:

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are fighting a fire at Mancini Motors in Fonda.

The fire broke out at around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

People are asked to avoid the area of West Main Street and Broadway.

No word if anyone was injured in the fire.

 

