NY Attorney General to sue if Obamacare repeal becomes law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General’s Office says it will file a lawsuit if the House or Senate health care bill is signed into law.

The lawsuit would challenge the constitutionality of both bills.

“This bill isn’t simply unconscionable and unjust – it’s unconstitutional. That’s why I’ve made clear: if this bill ever becomes law, I will challenge it in court, to protect the millions of New Yorkers whose health care is at stake,” said Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. “This bill’s attacks on Planned Parenthood would create an undue burden on women’s fundamental constitutional right to reproductive health care while placing unconstitutional conditions on federal dollars that fund vital services like breast cancer screenings, STD tests, and more. Meanwhile, the Faso-Collins amendment represents a cynical ploy to meddle in New York’s Medicaid funding system, requiring massive state tax increases to offset billions in lost federal funds. We won’t stand for it. And we will sue – because this is about New Yorkers’ health, their lives, and their basic rights.”

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement at an event at Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday.

Both say the bills place unconstitutional conditions on federal dollars used for healthcare.