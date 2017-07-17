Mayors team up for smoke alarm campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Smoke alarms save lives and the Red Cross and the mayors of Albany, Schenectady, and Troy are promoting a national campaign to get many more smoke alarms in area homes by this fall.

The fire on North Manning Blvd. in Albany on June 23rd left 40 people homeless and destroyed or damaged four homes. Friehoffer’s Bakery workers bravely sounded the alarm and saved lives because some of the homes did not have smoke detectors.

The Red Cross of Eastern New York is promoting a goal to install 1,000 smoke detectors in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy homes on a single day later this year.

It also wants to raise $100,000 to do it with volunteers and sponsors.

It’s part of a national effort to cut home fire deaths by at least 25 percent.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan referred to the North Manning Blvd. fires as a great example of how an early alarm can save lives.

“Every single one of those families, every person was housed that night and all of them are on a pathway to permanent housing. We couldn’t do it alone so the Red Cross is so essential to the needs in our community,” Mayor Sheehan said.

The Red Cross needs volunteers to install and identify the homes that need to smoke detectors in our area.

The goal of Sound the Alarm is to have 1,000 detectors installed on October 14th.

Learn how you can donate or volunteer.