TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who was stabbed in Troy last week has died.

Police say they were called to 115 Oakwood Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. and found 46-year-old Leonard Ellis lying on the floor bleeding. He was treated at the scene but police say they were notified on Monday that he died.

An autopsy is being done and so far, police have made no arrests.