Former Vice President Joe Biden coming to Proctors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Proctors in November.

According to Proctors, Joe Biden is traveling the country for his American Promise that will reveal the big political moments of his career, life-altering choices he made, and traits that helped him persevere through challenges. He will also share how the loss of his son Beau tested his resolve.

Each ticket includes a copy of Joe Biden’s upcoming memoir, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.

Tickets cost between $75 and $100. VIP tickets cost $300.

The show at Proctors will be on Monday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m.

More information about tickets and the event.