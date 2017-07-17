Fire officials hold demo, info session to help students make dorms ‘fire safe’

By Published: Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York officials are trying to prevent fires from happening on college campuses across New York.

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control held a demonstration and informational session at the Colonie Fire Training Center on Monday to help students and parents make their dorms “fire safe.”

The demonstration included a live simulation of a fire in a dorm room.

The idea is to make sure students are doing everything they can to stay safe.

Officials say nearly 4,000 fires happen at dorms and frat houses every single year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s