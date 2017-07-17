Federal government creating working group to fight Lyme disease

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is announcing that the Trump Administration has started to establish a Tick-Borne Disease Working Group to fight Lyme disease.

Sen. Gillibrand says cases of Lyme disease are on the rise here in Washington County.

The Tick-Borne Disease working group Gillibrand says is a key provision in her Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Prevention, Education, and Research Act which became law in December as part of the 21st Century Cures Act. The working group is set to review all federal activities related to tick-borne diseases and will function as a Federal Advisory Committee to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Lyme Disease is the most commonly reported vector-borne illness in the U.S. and of course New York State is one of the states most impacted by Lyme disease.

More research on tick Borne illness is needed, Gillibrand says the working group will coordinate urgently needed research for prevention, diagnosis and treatments.

In 2015, New York reported 3,252 confirmed cases of Lyme dieases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).