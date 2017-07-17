Driver seriously injured after manure truck crashes

WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A truck hauling 6,000 gallons of liquid manure through Westerlo overturned on Monday.

The driver was seriously injured in the crash.

Police say about 3,000 gallons of manure spilled and the driver, who was trapped in the wreckage, had to be pulled out. He was flown to Albany Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Albany City Water and State Environmental Conservation were on scene to help with the cleanup.

Police say the driver swerved off the road when a deer ran out in front of him.