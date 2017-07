ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Firefighters are currently battling a large fire in the 400 block of Madison Avenue near Lark Street.

The Albany Fire Department says the fire is a second alarm fire.

@FD_AlbanyNY currently battling a large fire on Madison Ave. in Albany. pic.twitter.com/xGLiwowby1 — AlbanyMayor'sOffice (@AlbanyCityHall) July 18, 2017

Everyone is urged to avoid the area between Dove and Lark Streets due to fire activity.

No word on any injuries.

Monday night’s fire could be one of the biggest in Albany’s history.