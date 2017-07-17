Crews fight fire at another vacant building in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are investigating an overnight fire in an abandoned building in Troy, the fourth such fire in recent weeks.

The fire in a vacant building on 2nd Avenue in Troy early Monday morning was a minor fire, brought under control quickly. No one was injured.

This fire is now the fourth fire in a vacant building in Troy in recent weeks.

One of those, a two-alarm fire on July 5th in a vacant building on 5th Avenue next to the AZ Grocery store is being investigated as arson.

Fire officials say the investigation into Monday’s fire will “leaving no stone unturned.”

