Bad housing conditions for foreign students found in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George summers bring in hundreds of foreign students who do seasonal work.

When the village looked into the places that housed them, they found major problems.

Summertime at Lake George is when 1,500 international students come to work.

One summer Joanne Mamrosch met students from Eastern Europe and inspired her to volunteer with Student Connection.

“Got to know them, they were a part of my family,” Mamrosch said.

Student Connection is a program the village is rejuvenating to protect the rights of student workers.

“We’re going to give them packets every year that tells them to go for certain things like where to go to bank and where the library is.”

For the last few years, the program has been non-existent and things started to fall through the cracks.

Complaints lead to code enforcement to ramp up inspections.

They recently shut down housing behind the Hillside Motel, which was cited for structural problems and cramming 12 students into one room.

“There are codes and regulations you have to follow,” Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said. “What we were finding were some unscrupulous landlords were housing boys with young ladies.”

“I know they want to come here and they have a great experience,” Mamrosch said. “I talk to them about it and they enjoy it. So why treat them that way?”

The village says it is now keeping an inventory of housing for the students. The visitor center is becoming a place international students can turn to for help.

“When they come here, we want it to be a home away from home. We want to solve all your problems and want you to take away a great experience when you leave,” Mayor Blais said.

The village continues to crack down on inspections and is building up more committees within the program.

Next year, Student Connect plans to have additional housing at Adirondack Community College.