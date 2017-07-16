UAlbany police union passes no-confidence vote regarding chief

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The union representing police officers in the state is revealing moral issues plaguing the UAlbany campus police.

The state PBA (Police Benevolent Association) unanimously passed a no-confidence motion regarding the police chief here at UAlbany this past Tuesday.

The union said the department is jeopardizing the public’s safety.

According to the PBA, UAlbany police have created a culture of retaliation, dysfunction and inconsistent policing, which has been going on for years.

For example, they have a policy that prevents officers from making arrests for minor offenses.

Also, in recent months the union had filed a grievance regarding the safety and condition of police vehicles.

They believe in response the department instituted a 25-mile per day cap on the use of patrol vehicles. The union said this prevents officers from properly patrolling campus.

With this vote, the union hopes the university will change their practices and take the public’s safety into better consideration.

In response to this vote, UAlbany said the safety of their students and those on campus is their top priority and that they’ll continue to meet with officers to discuss their concerns.