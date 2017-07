LYONS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rochester area mom is forced to give birth at a fire house after going into labor a month early.

Scott Dwyer and his fiancé, Sally were at home when the contractions started.

The family was on their way to the hospital when they realized they weren’t going to make it.

Dwyer then pulled into a fire house and the baby was born five minutes later.

Both mother and baby were taken to the hospital and both are doing well.