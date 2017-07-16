Police: Domino’s pizza delivery driver stabbed in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass (NEWS10) — A North Adams pizza delivery driver is recovering in the hospital after police say he was stabbed multiple times during a robbery.

The North Adams Police Department says officers found Charles Sauer of North Adams in his car in the area of 394 Union Street with multiple stab wounds around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police say Sauer was delivering pizza for Domino’s when he was stabbed in his chest and abdomen.

While he was being helped by first responders, police say Sauer identified his assailant as Travis Perras or North Adams. Police located Perras a short time later in a residence not far from the crime scene and took him into custody.

Sauer was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield where his condition was initially listed as critical but has since improved to stable condition.

Perras was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, armed robbery while masked, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is now being held on $75,000 cash bail.