ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend marks 100 years since the New York National Guard began reporting for duty in World War I.

The call for troops came from President Woodrow Wilson on July 12, 1917.

Three days later on July 15, 24,000 members of the New York National Guard began reporting for duty, including troops from the Capital Region.

More than 400,00 New Yorkers served in the military during World War I. That’s more than any other state.