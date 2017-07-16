National Ice Day celebrated in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As if you needed another excuse to chow down on your favorite flavor, it’s National Ice Cream Day!

Guptill’s Coney Express Ice Cream has been celebrating since they opened their serving windows this morning.

Their most popular seller they say is chocolate peanut butter, with chocolate and vanilla also two big favorites.

Owners say the day dedicated to ice cream is always well attended for them, but this year is definitely one for the books.

“It’s going to be a big day one the weather is cooperating [and] it’s going to finally be no rain and it seems like 85 so people are going to come out all day long for national ice cream day for sure,” said Wes Guptill of Guptill’s Coney Express Ice Cream.

There are many deals going on for National Ice Cream Day. Stewart’s hand packed pints are on sale as well as their flavor of the week half gallons.

At McDonald’s, you can get a free vanilla cone if you download their app and redeem a coupon.