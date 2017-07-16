Albany Police investigating a shooting on Clinton Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Clinton Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Central Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a male victim with a single gunshot wound to the torso.

The 20 year old victim was treated at the scene by medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation determined that the victim was shot on the 700 block of Clinton Avenue and went to a Burger King at 439 Central Avenue for help.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.