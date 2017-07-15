Troy Pig Out displays the best in area barbecue

Web Staff Published: Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Battling it out for the best barbecue in the Capital Region, that’s what culinary competitors did at Troy’s Riverfront Park all day Saturday at the Troy Pig Out.

This is the tenth year for the big event that draws hungry crowds from across the area.

While it’s mostly about the food, serving up and tasting some unique barbecue recipes, there’s also activities and fun for all ages including live music, games, crafts, fireworks and a hot dog eating contest.

For food vendors, it’s all about winning the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que People’s Choice Awards.

Contest winners included:

Grand Champion: Doc Bones BBQ

BBQ Chicken: 1st Place (Doc Bones BBQ), 2nd Place (Yanni’s Too Restaurant)

Pork Ribs: 1st Place (Doc Bones BBQ), 2nd Place (Yanni’s Too Restaurant)

Pulled Pork: 1st Place (Yanni’s Too Restaurant), 2nd Place (Doc Bones BBQ)

Beef Brisket: 1st Place (Doc Bones BBQ), 2nd Place (Yanni’s Too Restaurant)

Mayor’s Choice 2017: Smoke Lodge

People’s Choice 2017: Smoke Lodge

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s