Troy Pig Out displays the best in area barbecue

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Battling it out for the best barbecue in the Capital Region, that’s what culinary competitors did at Troy’s Riverfront Park all day Saturday at the Troy Pig Out.

This is the tenth year for the big event that draws hungry crowds from across the area.

While it’s mostly about the food, serving up and tasting some unique barbecue recipes, there’s also activities and fun for all ages including live music, games, crafts, fireworks and a hot dog eating contest.

For food vendors, it’s all about winning the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que People’s Choice Awards.

Contest winners included:

Grand Champion: Doc Bones BBQ

BBQ Chicken: 1st Place (Doc Bones BBQ), 2nd Place (Yanni’s Too Restaurant)

Pork Ribs: 1st Place (Doc Bones BBQ), 2nd Place (Yanni’s Too Restaurant)

Pulled Pork: 1st Place (Yanni’s Too Restaurant), 2nd Place (Doc Bones BBQ)

Beef Brisket: 1st Place (Doc Bones BBQ), 2nd Place (Yanni’s Too Restaurant)

Mayor’s Choice 2017: Smoke Lodge

People’s Choice 2017: Smoke Lodge