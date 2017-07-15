Texas fugitive found camping in Clifton Park

Web Staff Published:

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Texas fugitive was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office in the Town of Clifton Park early Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s patrols, while on a routine patrol near the Power Authority on Riverview Road, located a suspicious vehicle and three people camping on the beach of the Mohawk River around 3:44 a.m.

After an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old James Palomares of Angleton Texas.

Palomares was found to have a fully-extraditable parole warrant for his arrest from the State of Texas.

He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail to await further proceedings.

