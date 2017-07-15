Local ‘Yarnit’ inventor appears on Steve Harvey’s ‘Funderdome’

(NEWS10) — Kate Sullivan of Cooperstown, N.Y. is set to bring her invention to Steve Harvey’s ‘Funderdome’, a TV show on ABC, but first, she visited with News10 ABC to show off her invention.

Sullivan’s invention is The Yarnit, a clever device to help knitting enthusiasts on the go. The plastic globe holds any kind of yarn you would like, keeping it clean, and neatly feeding it out while you knit. The Yarnit also stores your knitting needles, scissors, and other knitting paraphernalia. It even has a flexible ruler which can be hooked onto the Yarnit as a shoulder strap.

On ‘Funderdome’, inventors pitch their ideas to the audience. Before revealing the results of the crowd’s majority vote, host Steve Harvey presents the inventors with a major decision. One of the inventors is allowed to cash out and walk away for a lesser amount.

Be sure to catch Kate Sullivan on ‘Funderdome’ Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. on ABC.

