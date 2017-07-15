Lemonade stand collects over $600 for the Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of dollars will be going to the Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center.

All the money is raised by local kids.

Crystal Staccio of Watervliet said her daughter partnered with her nieces and nephews to start a lemonade stand last year at their home. They collected over $500 to Community Hospice in Rennselaer.

The following children were involved with the coordination and execution of the fundraiser:

Austin Grant, age 10, from Pittstown

Garrett Jonker, age 5, from Watervliet

Alaina Staccio, age 4, from Watervliet

Amelia Grant, age 6, from Pittstown

Chyanne Staccio, age 9, from Saugerties

This year they couldn’t wait to do it again.

We decided to do the Children’s Hospital, their great and it feels great a lot of people should do it.

The group surpassed their goal of $250, raising almost $600!

Local realtor Chris McCabe of CM Fox Realty decided to join the cause and the money raised dollar for dollar.

In total, $1000 will be given to the Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center.