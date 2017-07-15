Fire damages garage at Altamont home, lawnmower potential cause

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a man’s garage and everything inside.

Police say they’re still investigating a cause, but that it possibly started with a lawnmower.

A badly destroyed garage and portions of the outside of the home were burned on Armstrong circle. T

The family is lucky the fire was contained to their garage and crews stopped it before it spread to the rest of their house.

Crews got the call just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon as a large plume of smoke was rising from intense flames.

Firefighters say it was confined to the two-car garage and they quickly got it under control within about 15 minutes, thus saving the rest of the house.

Dan Allen lives next door and said the homeowner had just finished cutting his grass and had put his lawnmower in the garage.

Allen said his neighbor told him he had seen his tractor smoking and set it next to a propane tank.

Before they knew it, the garage was up in flames.

“It could have happened to me, it could have happened to anybody who has tanks in their garage and lawnmowers so it was kind of scary,” Allen said.

The fire investigators said they have not ruled an official cause but they’re investigating the possibility that it started from a lawnmower.

They said it was accidental in nature.