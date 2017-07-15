Albany man charged after found texting minors

Web Staff Published:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, Dorian Johnson, 47 of Albany was arrested and charged with attempt of disseminating indecent material to minors.

Mr. Johnson is accused of using a texting a female he believed to be 14 years-of-age in order to arrange a meeting for sexual contact. He was arraigned in the Milton Town Court and placed in the Saratoga County Jail without bail until further proceedings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s