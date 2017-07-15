Albany man charged after found texting minors

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, Dorian Johnson, 47 of Albany was arrested and charged with attempt of disseminating indecent material to minors.

Mr. Johnson is accused of using a texting a female he believed to be 14 years-of-age in order to arrange a meeting for sexual contact. He was arraigned in the Milton Town Court and placed in the Saratoga County Jail without bail until further proceedings.