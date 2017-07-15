Albany city school district holds ‘family fun day’ at Krank Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany schools may be out for the summer, but the district is still finding ways to engage kids through their summer celebration.

Food, music and great giveaways…all part of the free family fun day in Krank Park today. This year’s celebration was about more than fun and games. Albany city schools also took time at the event to promote summer safety.

Albany Police were on hand to print Safe Child ID cards.

The Albany Fire Department and Mohawk Ambulance Service were also on hand.

It was also one of the first opportunities for families to meet and greet the new Albany City School District Superintendent, Kaweeda Adams.

“I’d like to hear student voices and understand from their perception and their perspective what can we do better as adults to help them be more successful. We’re also looking at early literacy, we’re looking at increasing the graduation rate and events like this where we can also bring the community together and engage parents to help our students,” said Adams.

The event was open to the entire Albany community.