SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you love going to SPAC but don’t have the budget to enjoy shows all summer long, listen up.

The shows for the 99.5 The River Hot Summer nights three show package have been announced.

Buffalo natives the Goo Goo Dolls are just one of three shows you can see for just $30. They will be with Phillip Phillips on August 20.

The other two shows are OneRepublic with Fitz & The Tantrums on August 1 and Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows on August 25.