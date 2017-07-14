Police: Man accused of assault runs out of police station, gets tased

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Warnerville man has been arrested after police say he assaulted someone Thursday night.

Police say the assault happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect, 23-year-old Kenneth Meyers was found at around 2 a.m. Friday.

He was also found to be wanted on felony arrest warrants by the Schoharie County Probation Department and was also wanted by Rotterdam Police.

Meyers is accused of resisting arrest and police had to use a taser on him.

While being processed, police say he ran out of the police station heading into a field. Police eventually caught up with him.

He was arraigned in court and remanded to Schoharie County Correctional Facility on $25,000 cash bail.