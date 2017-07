WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police is looking for a missing vulnerable adult in Whitehall.

Grace Heath, 78, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

She left her home on State Route 22 in Whitehall sometime between 10:15 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

She was driving a 200 gray Mercury Grand Marquis.

Heath is described as having light red hair and may be traveling with her black dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-583-7000.