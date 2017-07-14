NY superintendents hold annual meeting in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual New York superintendents meeting held on Friday to discuss topics ranging from budget, accountability and Common Core.

Superintendents from across New York met in Saratoga Springs to discuss some of the challenges facing their districts this year.

“This meeting specifically is for new superintendents, so there are a lot of things that they need to get exposed to,” State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said.

Kaweeda Adams was one new superintendent present at the meeting and who was just recently confirmed Thursday night as the new Albany superintendent.

“The budgets are different depending on the district. Having former superintendents or current superintendents come and speak to us who have had the experience to talk with us are the first things you need to know,” Adams said.

One large topic for discussion is the changes being made to the accountability system. According to the State Education Commissioner, going over this system helps superintendents understand what is being targeted for improvement by the state.

“Our plan will be due in the middle of September from New York. So we’ve had opportunities for people to give input from across the state,” Elia said.

“Definitely will work alongside the state department to make sure we are being held accountable but also make sure we are meeting those standards of accountability,” Adams said.

Also in September, Elia said they will be presenting to the Regents the new standards for New York called the Next Generation New York State Standards. Those standards could be set to improve or replace Common Core.

“We’re very excited, we have been working on that for over a year and have had input from people across the state.”