Millions going toward modernizing classrooms in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than $100 million will be going toward modernizing classrooms across New York.

The money was approved by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday as part of the Smart School Bond Act.

“We are making sure that our schools have the right technological tools and capacity to connect students with the world to help prepare those children for the future whether that’s in college or the work force,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Districts are making major investments in school connectivity, school security, and in individual devices that will allow students to expand their knowledge, to practice skills where they need additional help, and to learn how to communicate and share their knowledge with others.”

More than 130 school districts and eight school education schools will get the money to advance classroom technology and security. The money will also be used to create new pre-kindergarten classrooms.

A summary of the 154 plans is available here .