Maple Ski Ridge and Best Fitness to host ‘Run the Ridge’ 5K

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Maple Ski Ridge has partnered with Best Fitness to bring in a new version of the Run the Ridge 5k.

Participants will receive souvenir dog tags, water and a banana at the finish line, there’s free parking, free key check and of course bragging rights. But, you have to make it make it through all of the obstacles on the ridge in order to cash in fully.

Maple Ski Ridge and Best Fitness are bringing the Northeast an enhanced 2017 “Run the Ridge” 5k mud, trail and obstacle course.

The event, designed by Maple Ski Ridge staff members, is for all levels from serious athletes to families who want to experience a great time together. This year the event will benefit Special Olympics New York.

Each year challenges are added and re-designed to offer every participant a new experience regardless of any other races they have completed in the past.

There will be plenty of mud, water, ledges, tires, hills, fire and additional objects to climb over, under and get covered in.

THERE ARE WAVES TAKING OFF FROM THE START LINE AT: 8:45, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00, 10:30 AND 11:00 a.m. and the family fun-run at 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $55.00 until 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 14 and then registration goes up to $65.00 on the day of the race.

For more information on the event: RUN THE RIDGE 2017