TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Troy earlier this week.

Nathan Hennessy, 20, was arrested on a warrant by Albany Police. He was arraigned in Troy on Friday.

Police say the shooting was related to a previous incident involving an acquaintance of Hennessy and the victim Jamari Jones.

Troy Police are urging the public to do their part to deter violent crime. Anyone who sees groups gathering or people arguing are urged to contact police.