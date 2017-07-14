Local Marine killed in Mississippi military plane crash identified

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The U.S. Marines released the names of 16 military members who were killed earlier this week in a plane crash in Mississippi.

Major Caine Goyette was a commander on board the aircraft that crashed earlier this week.

He grew up in the Capital Region, graduating from Waterford-Halfmoon High School in 1994.

Major Goyette entered the marines shortly after graduating high school in December of 1994. He rose to his rank of major in 2012 and had been deployed for Operation Enduring Freedom in September of 2005.

Major Goyette was highly decorated receiving many award and honors throughout his service.

He was on the military plane that crashed earlier this week in Mississippi along with 14 other Marines and a member of the Navy.

All those aboard died in the crash.

List of crew members killed in military plane crash in Mississippi.

Nine of those aboard, including Major Goyette, were based out of the Stewart National Guard Airbase in Newburgh, New York.

The cause of the crash still under investigation but officials say it appears something went wrong while the transporter plane was at cruise altitude heading from Cherry Point, North Carolina to El Centro, California.

Congressman Paul Tonko weighed in on the loss of Major Goyette, saying in a release:

“My thoughts and prayers, and those of countless neighbors, friends and loved ones whom Caine served in life, are with his family at this difficult time. His service and sacrifice for our nation will endure as a testament to America’s highest ideals.”

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has ordered all county buildings to lower flags to half-staff in honor of Major Goyette.