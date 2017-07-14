Growing sinkhole swallows two homes

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (CNN) – A fast-growing sinkhole is causing some to panic in Florida.

An evacuation is underway after a boat and a home fell into the hole along ocean Pine Drive in Land O’ Lakes.

No one was home at the time and the owners had already gone to work. Firefighters rescued two dogs from inside.

Part of the home next door has also collapsed into the hole.

The Pasco County Fire Chief says it grew in a matter of minutes.

At least 10 homes have been evacuated for safety.

Crews are holding a 200-foot perimeter from the edge.

Authorities say a sinkhole had previously been fixed at the location.

 

