FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The woman accused of nearly beating her stepdaughter to death has accepted a plea deal on Thursday.

Marissa Bickford-Rice pleaded guilty to assault and could face up 13 years in prison.

Bickford-Rice was accused of slamming now 5-year-old Kaiden Rice’s head on the floor, breaking her skull and causing other injuries.

She will be sentenced next month where victim impact statements by the family will be read.