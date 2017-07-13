Two Hoosick Falls contamination sites added to registry

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The DEC announced two hazardous waste sites in a community already dealing with ongoing PFOA contamination issues.

PFOA was detected in ground and surface water at the Saint Gobain Liberty Street facility.

The former Oak Materials Facility on John Street was also added to the list after PFOA and tri-chloroethene, or TCE was discovered in the ground water there.

The facilities are being added to the state’s Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Sites within New York’s State Superfund Program.

