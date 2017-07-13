Troy Pig Out’s 10th annual event this weekend

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Saturday, July 15, there’s going to be a lot of amazing barbecue cooked many different ways.

It’s the 10th annual Troy Pig Out, by the riverfront and other locations.

Dinosaur BBQ is known for their fall off the bone brisket.

They are donating 17 cases of ribs for the people’s choice rib competition at the event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. all over downtown Troy.

It’s an official competition sanctioned by Governor Cuomo. A way to highlight pride in New York State and to keep up with the state’s tradition of excellence in offering unique foods and specialty dishes that are often based on recipes that have endured through the generations.

The Troy Pig Out is a full day of fun where culinary competitors duke it out for best barbecue, and people flock to Riverfront Park to taste some of the area’s best food.

BBQ masters from around the area will battle for the top prize in:

BEST PULLED PORK

BEST BBQ CHICKEN

BEST BEEF BRISKET

GRAND CHAMPION

DINOSAUR BAR-B-QUE PEOPLE’S CHOICE PORK RIBS

MAYOR’S CHOICE

BEST PORK RIB

There’s going to be a lot going on: live music, craft beer vendors, and of course a lot of great barbecue that you can sample and buy.