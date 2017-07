WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local mother was arrested after police say her two young children were found wandering the street.

The children were found at around 9 p.m. on Third Street in Waterford.

One of the children told police their mother was in Albany and they had not eaten since the morning.

The youngest was dirty and only had on a diaper and a shirt.

The mother, Kendra Giselle French, was later found and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.