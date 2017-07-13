Police make arrests after Hoosick Falls Little League fields vandalized

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have made arrests after they say a Little League Complex in Hoosick Falls was vandalized.

On any given night, you can find young baseball and softball players in the Town of Hoosick Little League Fields, including Gary Contessa’s 10-year-old son.

“This is a good place for good kids to do good things and it was really disappointing that somebody would try and ruin it.”

The complex was vandalized Sunday night.

Hoosick Falls Police say the concession stand was broken into and about $1,000 candy was stolen. A hose on Field 1 was left on, in an attempt to flood the field.

Contessa was in disbelief.

“They didn’t do it to the parents, they didn’t do it to the community, they did it to the children.”

The league had just faced one of its biggest challenges yet. Earlier this month, rain flooded the fields with water reaching the top of the dugouts.

Community members and players spent hours on end cleaning them up for a softball tournament last weekend.

To then get hit by vandalism was a major blow.

“It’s sad and it’s something where the whole community was affected,” Hoosick Falls Police Chief Robert Ashe said.

Chief Ashe says they’ve arrested two males, one 16 and another 17, after they turned themselves in on Thursday.

Both are charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

“I think a parent realized what was wrong and felt that it was probably necessary for them to bring them in knowing that we were probably going to show up at their door,” Chief Ashe said.

Ashe says he has no idea what motivated them.

“They should know better I mean this isn’t something like, ‘oh look it let’s go get some bubblegum.'”

He expects to make more arrests.

In the meantime, he and Contessa hope these teens have learned their lesson.

“At the time you know who knows what was going through their minds when this happened but I’d like to see them become better people for it.”

The two males were released on probation. They’ll be back in court in August.