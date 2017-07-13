Police looking for missing 16-year-old Otsego County girl

LAURENS, N.Y. – Police are looking for a missing teenager out of Otsego County.

New York State Police say Khailee Stoughton, 16, from the Town of Laurens, was last seen leaving her home on June 19th.

Khailee is described as a black female, who is 5’4″ tall and has a medium build.

She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Police say Khailee has been traveling between Albany and the Laurens/Morris/Oneonta areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at (607)-432-3211 and refer to case number SJS 7631218.